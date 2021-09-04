'I am very grateful': Houston County seniors excited for their first prom

Students will have to wear masks and follow other rules because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the event is not cancelled, unlike last year.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — High school juniors and seniors are once again getting ready for prom season in Houston County.

Like a lot of events, prom was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year students will be able to hit the dancefloor with their friends.

"I didn't know if we were going to end up having a prom or not, worst-case scenario that I was going to end up having a little friend prom, so once I found out we were having a prom I was really really excited," said senior Kristen Jones.

At Veterans High School in Houston County, the gym is being transformed into a Roaring 20s-themed prom. Students at the school feel prom is going to be extra special this year after not having one in 2020.

"For seniors, this is our first and last prom, so honestly I am very grateful that they are taking the time to give us a prom," said Jones.

While students are on cloud nine, teachers are also excited to see them preparing.

"Girls were running around talking about dresses and going to buy their dresses, trying to figure out where they are going to take pictures, and the excitement is probably the most I have seen around prom in many many years," said science teacher, Stacy Brunelle.

"It is very cliché, but it is a little bit of a step of going back to something that is normal for them and that traditional rite of passage," said social studies teacher, Kaci Whiddon.

Students hope that the prom tradition will continue without any future interruptions.

The Houston County School System is hosting five proms Saturday night and they are requiring students to wear masks and social distance from other groups.