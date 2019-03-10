HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Thursday's Georgia National Fair opening, fair director Steven Shimp asked folks to pray for Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton, who's recovering from a fall.

Talton reportedly hurt his ankle recently in a fall at a local hospital and is now in a rehab facility.

He's been sheriff for 46 years, which makes him the longest-serving law officer in the state.

He also couldn't attend Thursday's Georgia Sheriff's Association gathering in Jones County, where he was scheduled to be honored as sheriff of the year.

Talton is 87 years old and was first sworn in as sheriff in 1973.

