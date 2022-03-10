Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes

The tournament helps fund the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Sheriff's Association and Sheriff Cullen Talton has invited players to their annual Golf Outing.

Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes.

In 2021, they raised almost $150,000.

Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, a nonprofit for children in troubled homes. He said these fundraisers help keep the youth in a safe place.

"These are not troubled children." Leathers says. "These are children that come from troubled environments."