Houston County deputies investigating woman's death after her husband tells neighbor he killed her

He is being held without bond on a charge of murder.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an RV Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in around 9:30 a.m. to the 2300-block of Elko Road.

A 911 call sent deputies to the property. When they arrived they found the body of 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden.

After investigating, it was found that Seidenfaden's husband told a neighbor that he had been in an argument with his wife and that he had killed her, according to the release.

78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden is being held without bond on a charge of murder and is in custody at the Houston County Detention Center.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Sgt. Darron Jones is the investigator and anyone with information can call him at 478-542-2085.