Houston County Sheriff's Office, Warner Robins police mourn loss of Captain Mike Stokes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, Captain Mike Stokes with the Houston County Sheriff's Office has passed away.

The police department sent condolences to Stokes' family -- his wife, Karen Stokes, a retired detective with the Warner Robins Police Department, his son Thomas with the City of Warner Robins, daughter Officer Britney Stokes-Greene with the Cochran Police Department, and son-in-law Warner Robins Police Department K-9 Officer Robert Greene.

The post said, "Captain Stokes was a true professional with a heart of gold. Law Enforcement has lost a true testament to honor and integrity. We are all better for having known Captain Stokes."