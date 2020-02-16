BYRON, Ga. — A man who opened fire on Houston County deputies last Sunday has passed away.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says 47-year-old Michael Leatherwood died on Friday.

Leatherwood allegedly opened fire on four Houston County deputies at a home on Danube Way in Byron on February 9.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the deputies were responding to a domestic dispute call at the address when it happened.

RELATED: GBI: Man opens fire on Houston County deputies, injuring 1

The GBI, who is looking into the shootout, says three deputies returned fire, hitting Leatherwood.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon afterwards, and was in critical condition.

One deputy was also injured in the shootout.

Galpin says an autopsy will be done this week to determine his cause of death.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

Arrest made in Coweta County home invasion that left teen girl dead

Bibb deputies arrest 6 in drug bust

Georgia Supreme Court agrees to hear Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead case

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.