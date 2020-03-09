Houston County student with special needs publishes cookbook

Kelsey Norris put together a book of 180 of her favorite recipes, and she plans to have it on sale next month

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kelsey Norris has a lot of talents. She's a student, athlete, beauty queen, community service volunteer, author, and a nationally recognized advocate for autism.

She can also now add chef to that list.

When schools shut down in the spring because of COVID-19, Kelsey, like many people, spent a lot more time at home, especially in the kitchen.

"My favorite thing about cooking is mixing the ingredients," she said.

Her mom Carol says she taught Kelsey how to use different tools and appliances in the kitchen, and they created some fun, easy recipes throughout the summer.

Kelsey decided to take all of those new dishes like homemade pizza, apple cinnamon rolls, quesadillas and salads, and combine them with some recipes from family and friends to create her own cookbook for people of all abilities to enjoy.

"Anybody can make my recipes," said Kelsey.

"For individuals with disabilities, you need to practice more and take a little more time, but she's capable of doing that and she loves doing that," said her mom. "It's exciting for me to see her blossom and want to share a skill, and help others in the process."

Her cookbook is filled with 180 recipes and is currently being published. She hopes to have it on sale sometime in October to make for the perfect Christmas gift.

Kelsey says she plans to donate some of the money she makes to a few of her favorite charities.