'Thank you for voting on the 2018 SPLOST': Houston County state court expands, moves to Perry

PERRY, Ga. — After breaking ground in December of 2020, the state court expansion project is finally complete. The Houston County State Court has moved from Warner Robins to Perry.



For more than 40 years, state court has been located in Warner Robins -- after outgrowing its Carl Vinson Parkway location, it has moved South.



"Rather than trying to tear down and build or refurbish what had already been refurbished at least once, it was decided it was a better idea to simply have us in Perry with the superior court," Amy Smith said.



Smith, general solicitor for the court, says she had been at the old building in since it opened.



"We were having multiple people in single offices trying to talk to witnesses --it was very, very difficult. We were using a closet to have attorneys go in and look at evidence. It was literally a closet that we had to use because we were out of space," she said.