WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students in Houston County have two options for the upcoming school year -- online or in-person learning.

Kaththea Darmento says she is opting for online learning for her daughter.

"I was relieved actually to see that they had the distance learning option," says Darmento.

She says some of her family members are immune-compromised, so learning at home is the best thing for her children.

"If they did not have that, I was honestly going to pull her and home school her."

For Houston County students who choose in-person learning, that means:

Masks are encouraged, but not required

Scheduled times for students to wash their hands

Parents are asked to take their child's temperature daily at home before coming to school

There will be no large gatherings, like assemblies

Directional hallways, where possible

Limiting parent and visitor access

Scheduled cleaning in each of the schools

Normal class sizes, with desks spread three to six feet apart

Students will be kept with their cohort as much as possible, including at recess and lunch

Water fountains will be closed and bottled water will be provided

The school schedule remains the same

School buses will continue to run

No further action is required before the first day of school

For students who choose online learning, that means:

Elementary students can enroll in distance learning Monday through Friday using Google Classroom

Middle- and high-schoolers will use Odysseyware

Students must register for this option by July 13th

Students are still eligible to get school meals. The school system's website says more information on that will be sent out at a later date.

Must stick with online learning until at least the end of the semester

Schools are not providing devices

Students cannot participate in extracurricular activities on campus

They are ineligible for Valedictorian or Salutatorian unless they physically attended high school on campus for four semesters

The reaction on social media is mixed about the options.

Logan Sims says her kids are excited to return to campus, but Karen Barrett says she is choosing distance learning for her kids.

Cheryl Milton says no way is she letting her child go back to the classroom.

Others say they are frustrated that students who opt for online learning cannot be considered for Valedictorian or Salutatorian or participate in after school activities.

To register for online learning or to learn more about both options, you can visit the Houston County School System website here.

