Houston County students gather for graduation at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Seniors at Warner Robins, Veterans, and Perry High Schools walked across the stage.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds filled Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds on Saturday to celebrate Houston County's graduating class!

Houston County and Northside seniors graduated Friday afternoon.

From inside Warner Robins' commencement today, you could seniors smiling ear to ear, dressed in their caps and gowns as proud parents cheered them on for this huge milestone!

One of the proud grads walking across the stage, Carlos Gomes, who graduated with honors, says he plans to go to Middle Georgia State and major in criminal justice.

"It's great, I mean I get to see my friends graduate with me, & like you can see..like the small group of friends..every clique that you have..you see them also and they're ready to go fulfill their dreams and everything like that," he said.