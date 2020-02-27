WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County high school students got a dose of reality on Wednesday.

Students from Houston County, Veterans and Perry High School were assigned a "life" and had to go through a day as their 26-year-old selves.

They were assigned a job, a salary, a spouse, and children.

Then, they had to visit 10 stations to buy things like housing, insurance, food, and childcare all while trying to stay in their budget.

Precious Williams said it's harder than it looks.

"I'm broke, I am broke."

Makiah Lamonte agrees.

"Well, I'm broke and I understand, like I understand now how my parents are."

The "fickle hand of fate" even visited some of the students to deliver flat tires, speeding tickets or a lottery win because that's life.

As for what the most surprising major cost was?

"I think it would be childcare because it was $800 for a daycare, and that's a lot of money," said Kamaya Jackson.

Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO April Bragg said it's all about preparing the future workforce.

"We want to make sure that they are contributing members of our workforce and our community and not struggling with things like having to live paycheck to paycheck, understanding that savings is important, understanding that life happens," said Bragg.

At the end, they had to add it all up to see how they did. The students said it was a real eye-opener.

"I didn't realize how much stuff you actually have to buy when you actually get on your own," said Owenn Biggs.

"Right now, I'm just frustrated -- like, I'm broke. I'm broke," said Lamonte.

"I don't want to grow up," said Jackson.

"I know what my mom goes through now," said Williams.

The next "Reality Check" session hosted by Robins Regional and Robins Financial Credit Union is March 4th for Northside and Warner Robins High School.

Bragg said this is their first "Reality Check" program in Houston County, but she hopes they can continue to use it to teach financial literacy.

