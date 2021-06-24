Houston County study aims to solve storm-related drainage problems

The study will cost $98,000, which the county will split with the City of Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County and the City of Warner Robins recently partnered to take a look at drainage issues. Some residents in one Warner Robins neighborhood say they notice drainage problems whenever they get a hard rain.

People who live in the Woodfield subdivision say heavy rains cause the street to look like a river.

"You wanna live in a nice place. You don't want to buy a house that's going to be underwater all the time," said resident John Haynes.

Haynes says the overflow of water from Hurricane Sally back in September knocked out a part of his fence. His garage and backyard also flooded.

Haynes' next door neighbor, Craig Herring, says his house was completely flooded, "So we ended up replacing the floors in January, and that cost over $5,000 and about 173 man hours to replace all that."

According to Public Works this area exceeds the original design capacity of the storm drain system.

This month, Houston County and the City of Warner Robins signed an agreement to complete a drainage study.

"The only way we're going to probably bring resolution to this is to have an in-depth engineering study done of the entire area," said Warner Robins Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker.

They've hired an engineering company to take a look.

County engineer Ronnie Heald says the study will take about 4 months.

"At the end of their project when they get done, they're going to come to us, the city and the county, and discuss the different options, and then from there, we'll have to look at the options versus cost and whatnot," said Heald.

Haynes says he's looking forward to a happy ending.

"It'll be nice once they get the water management done and we don't flood anymore, and then I can replace my fence," said Haynes.

Once the study is complete, they'll all gather back at the roundtable to come up with the next step.