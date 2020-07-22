Houston County Superior Court Clerk's Office to close so staff can quarantine

A judge says a deputy clerk has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been working alongside other deputy clerks in the office

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Superior Court clerk’s office is now closed until further notice.

That’s according to an order signed Wednesday by Chief Judge Edward Lukemire.

Lukemire’s order says a deputy clerk in the civil division tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He says other deputy clerks and the Clerk of Court share office spaces near the person who tested positive and are in frequent contact with them, so their exposure is ‘likely to result in infection.’

Lukemire’s order states that the Superior Court clerk and all deputy clerks are to quarantine, and that the office will temporarily close because no one will be available to handle in-person business.

Another order will be issued at a later date allowing for the office to reopen.