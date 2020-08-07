Houston County suspends football workouts after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The school district says the employee had recently been in an area near student athletes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Football workouts in Houston County have been suspended until July 20 following an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release, the district was notified Wednesday that a Houston County high school employee tested positive for COVID-19 and had recently been in an area where student athletes were present.

The district says people who came in contact with the employee have been notified about a possible exposure.

“The safety of students and employees is the district’s number one priority. The area will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting prior to further use. As an extra precaution, football workouts have been suspended until July 20, 2020,” says the school district.

Houston County is not the first school district to delay the start of or suspend conditioning temporarily.

Last month, Monroe County Schools suspended football conditioning after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19. They also delayed the start of softball conditioning after a staff member tested positive.