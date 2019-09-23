HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved Houston County teacher passed away unexpectedly last week, according to a Perry funeral home.

Watson-Hunt Funeral Home says Jennifer Mashburn, 46, passed away Thursday. Her funeral services and burial were held over the weekend.

Her obituary says she was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and grew up in Hawkinsville. She went to college, earning degrees from Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern College in education.

She got her first job at Perry Middle School teaching students with special needs and disabilities and stayed there for 25 years, up until her death.

Along with teaching, she was also a cheer coach for almost 15 years.

"Whether she put a grade on their papers or a smile on their faces, she was everyone’s teacher at Perry Middle School, and everyone loved her," her obituary says.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry and loved the Georgia Bulldogs.

She was married for 20 years to Ed Mashburn, who is the principal of Crawford County High School, and has two sons.

If you would like to leave condolences, an online guestbook is available here.

