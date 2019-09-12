BYRON, Ga. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with breaking into at least 18 vehicles in Peach County.

According to Byron Police, officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Monday that someone was in the caller’s yard.

Officers got to the scene and saw a man walking around, identified as 17-year-old Lenny Gupton.

Police say Gupton had items on him that were taken from vehicles in the Woodland Drive neighborhood.

Officers found a total of 18 cars had been broken into. Gupton is charged with 18 felony counts of entering auto and criminal trespass.

Byron Police say Gupton was out on bond for similar crimes in Houston County at the time of his arrest.

He is being charged as an adult and is now being held without bond in Peach County.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Man charged after pistol-whipping, shooting at Bleckley County RV park

Serial killer known for seducing and attacking women was killed in Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page