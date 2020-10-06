HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A free-standing emergency room is coming to Houston County.

According to a release from Colesium Medical Centers, the Georgia Department of Community Health approved a project to build a 24-hour emergency service.

The emergency room will have 12 beds and provide around the clock emergency medical services.

Chief Executive Officer of Coliseum Health Systems Stephen Daugherty says this is a service that is needed for the community.

“As the population of Houston County continues to grow, so does the need for healthcare access,” said Daugherty. “Coliseum Medical Centers has an established reputation for providing quality emergency care with short wait times and we are honored to provide this same service in Houston County.”

The emergency room will be staffed with emergency medicine physicians and nurses who are trained to care for emergency patients.

It will give the same emergency services as a full-service hospital, according to the release.

Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Coliseum Medical Centers Dr. John Shivdat says the services are for people who need life-saving treatment.

The ER will employ 32 people and will provide care for the uninsured and under-insured.

The new facility will be located at the intersection of Highway 96 and Butten Drive in Bonaire, Ga. and will function as a satellite department of Coliseum Medical Centers.

