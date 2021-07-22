3 Houston County schools hosting back-to-school events on Friday

Kids will receive free school supplies, including bookbags, paper, and pencils

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia kids are heading back to school soon, and a Houston County group wants to make sure they're ready.

On Friday, three Houston County schools will host a Back-to-School Bash.

Students will receive school supplies including backpacks, paper, index cards, and much more. On Thursday, volunteers gathered to move book bags to each location.

Houston County Family Connection executive director, Leila Anderson, says she hopes to help the kids get their school year off to a successful start.

"Part of the strategic planning in Houston County is that kids are healthy and successful in school," said Anderson. "And this is one way to make them successful in school. Giving them the supplies they need, so they can walk in the doors with shiny new bookbags."

The three events are at C.B. Watson Primary School, Centerville Elementary, and Perry High School. Each one will go from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.