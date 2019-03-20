Two people were arrested as a result of a traffic stop in Houston County.

According to Captain Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff's Department, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Houston County deputy made a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the area of Franklin Square off of Peach Blossom Road. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal drugs, possible stolen firearms, and also noticed a suspicious device. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb disposal unit was called in to investigate the device.

2 people, a man and woman, were arrested. Both are being held in Houston County.