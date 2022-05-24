Houston County voters cast ballots for Posts 2 and 4 commissioners, school board members

It was a steady flow of people in and out of the Houston County Annex, and folks say we can't take the privilege of voting for granted.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Houston County went to the polls to vote for Post 2 and Post 4 commissioners, as well as school board members Tuesday.

It was a steady flow of people in and out of the Houston County Annex, and folks say we can't take the privilege of voting for granted.

The commissioners running in the Post 2 primary are Shane Gottwals, Zachary Ivester, and Steve Williams.

The candidates in the Post 4 commission race are Tal Talton and Jackie Rozier.

Voter Andy Pickens was born and raised in Houston County, and he says he comes out every year to make sure his voice is heard.

"You can't complain unless you vote, so when I see some things and some changes need to be made, or maybe we like the direction that we're going, it's important to come out to make sure your voice is heard," Pickens said.