WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three men in Houston County are in jail Tuesday after they were arrested for Aggravated Assault warrants and possession of narcotics.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Kyle Bennett Brown, Tyjae Rea’kwon Morgan, and Paul Louis Sanders Junior at a home on Pine Drive in Warner Robins. The release says deputies found and seized a large amount of narcotics along with two guns and an unknown amount of cash.

The three men were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (THC candy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, and Possession within 1,000 feet of a school.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 302-1050 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Warner Robins teen shot in stomach in suspected drug deal

RELATED: Houston County teen charged with breaking into 18 vehicles

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.