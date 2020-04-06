HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — During the coronavirus pandemic, large gatherings had to come to a stop, including craft fairs and markets.

"A lot of crafters rely on those fairs for their livelihood," said Debby Anderson.

Anderson has been making and selling different crafts for years, and she recently starting making signs and other items with chalk designs.

She says she wanted to find a way to help small businesses sell their homemade products.

"We have to think outside the box," she said.

So, she came up with a plan to create a virtual craft fair through Facebook.

She started the page Sweet Magnolias and already has more than two dozen vendors interested in joining.

"We have people who make t-shirts, people who make tumblers. We have an artist who is just 12-years-old and her art is just amazing," says Anderson.

She says during the craft fair, shoppers will be able to scroll through posts and albums from vendors.

She even plans to include live demonstrations and sales.

Anderson says, ultimately, her goal is just to help Central Georgia's small businesses.

Anyone interested in joining can reach out to her through the Facebook page. The craft fair will run June 26-28.

Anderson says she hopes to host these craft fairs every two to four weeks to showcase different vendors.

RELATED HEADLINES

Warner Robins woman creates plastic hooks to fasten healthcare workers' masks

U Create Macon celebrates Pleasant Hill residents with living mural