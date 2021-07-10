Houston County woman sentenced for killing 16-month-old

Prosecutors said she told investigators she drowned the boy because he wouldn’t stop crying.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County woman has received life with the possibility of parole for drowning her 16-month-old.

Madison Stewart pleaded guilty to felony murder in court Thursday afternoon.

She was charged in Jan. 2018 after officers found her child drenched and not breathing on the floor of a Salvation Army safe house in Warner Robins.

Before he sentenced her, Judge Bo Adams heard testimony about Stewart’s mental state. Her attorney said Stewart, at age 22, has an IQ of 57.

Adams told Stewart and her lawyer she could plead not guilty due to mental illness. They said they understood, but confirmed their guilty plea.

She'll be eligible for parole in 30 years.