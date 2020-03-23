HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sally Velasquez, a nurse at Alphamed Urgent Care in Warner Robins, says Central Georgia is not immune to the shortage of masks used to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hospitals and clinics across the country are calling for any help possible in restocking their supplies.

"We're sending people out in the community after they leave our clinic knowing they have all the symptoms of COVID-19 with nothing over their face," she says.

Velasquez posted on Facebook asking for even a small dose of help, and it wasn't long until offers filled her inbox.

"It just means the world," she said.

Jennifer Pina lives in Houston County and knew this was her chance to help.

"I have MS, so I quarantined much earlier than everyone else," Pina said. "I saw that everyone was doing something to help, but there was nothing I could do to help, but I do sew."

She usually makes custom clothing, but she's trading that in for a new task right now. Over the weekend, she made 25 masks and plans to keep making more as long as there is a need.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy that I'm able to help out somehow," Pina said.

Velasquez says if you are able to help, you can call their office on Willie Lee Parkway at (478) 333-6688.

