'Our voice is going to be heard': Houston County women launch area's first African-American newspaper

Founders Rutha Jackson and Kimberly Hicks say they started it to highlight Black businesses, families, accomplishments and more.



“I said, 'Hey, I have this idea, what do you think?' And she said, 'Hey, I was just thinking the same thing,'” said Hicks.



Their topics include education, business, health, fashion, and politics. They say they hope to appeal to a wide audience.



“We wanna be diverse in who we reach, definitely, so others can come in and they can learn about how we contribute, how we celebrate each other, the good things that we actually do within our community. So there's an educational piece for everyone,” said Hicks.



It's available both on paper and by online subscription.



“We will be offering internships. Anyone who wants to write for our paper, we're not turning anyone away,” said Jackson.



Black Voters Matter helped them fund the first edition.