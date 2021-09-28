Houston County women to help create affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity

October will mark the 10-year anniversary of Women Build Month

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Women in Houston County will soon be rolling up their sleeves and getting to work for Women Build Month with Habitat for Humanity, including a woman who received one last year.

Sandra Mayo remembers the feeling she had as the recipient of one of Habitat for Humanity's homes.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I said, 'We finally got something; help is on the way.' Because when you pray to God and you ask him for things, it may not be right then, but it's always on God's timing," she said.

The goal is to move the new homeowners out of less-desirable living situations.

"We were struggling as far as the rent. Everything was leaking, the roof was leaking, the windows were leaking," she said.

As October approaches, the organization will build again with only women.

"The women's build program, we're offering coaching, training, getting them more involved in the community. Some of these female business ladies that have done well in the community they feel that desire to give back," Bill Goggins, Houston County's executive director, said.

He says this year's lot was donated.

"This was actually a lot where there was a fire, and the donor tore the house down, and he donated the lot to Habitat for Humanity," he explained.

The lot sits right next to Mayo, and now it's her turn to pay it forward, a feeling she says chokes her up.

"I want to give back extra hours, speaking where I can speak, whatever I can do to encourage people to help us and help Habitat," she said.