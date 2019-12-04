An accident has closed a stretch of Highway 96 in Houston County. It happened near Old Perry Road in Bonaire.

The state Department of Transportation says 96 is closed in both directions.

Lieutenant Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says a tractor trailer hit a power pole and spun into a ditch. No other cars were involved. The pole is laid across the road, blocking all traffic.

There is no estimate on how long traffic will be blocked.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the Houston County jail.

No further details are available. There were no injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.