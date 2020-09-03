HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and her young son are dead after an accident over the weekend in Houston County.

Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard says it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-75 north near mile marker 125.

He says law enforcement on scene told him the accident involved a semi truck and a car carrying a mom and two of her sons.

The mother, 29-year-old Alisha Young, and one of the boys, 4-year-old Malakai, passed away, according to Gabbard.

He says the other boy, Kayden, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, and he does not know his exact condition.

Gabbard says they were from Snellville, Georgia and in the process of moving to Orlando, Florida.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 injured after two separate car accidents on the same road in Johnson County

RELATED: Johnson County chase ends in deadly wreck

RELATED: 1 killed in Jones County single-car wreck

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.