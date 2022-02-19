Houston County students display their pigs at Young Farmers show

The event features 292 pigs, who were all in competition with each other

PERRY, Ga. — Kids from across Houston County showed off their talents in the Houston County Young Farmers show.

The Saturday event featured 292 pigs, who were all in competition with each other.

Competitors included middle and high schoolers from Houston County, who were showing off pigs they've been raising for several months.

Gracie Bananto, the president of the Northside High School Future Farmers of America organization, won first place in multiple events.

There was also a silent auction. All the money raised by the event goes back to the kids that participated.