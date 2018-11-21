All four fire departments in Houston County are hanging banners on the side of their fire trucks to promote their boot drive for Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams.

Houston County Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Stoner says it's all out of love.

"The fire department isn't a brotherhood or a sisterhood. It's a family," Stoner said.

Stoner says that's why there was no question about getting all the fire departments to do a Black Friday boot drive for Williams.

"He's dedicated his entire life pretty much to this community here. He started with the department in 1982, actually as a volunteer," Stoner said.

Williams was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer about two months ago. He's been treated at Emory and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville. Now, he's back in Houston County.

"He has his appointment with his local oncologist here last week I believe, and they're getting him scheduled in and set up for his chemo and radiation treatments that he'll be receiving up here," Stoner said.

Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says the boot drive doesn't come close to what Williams has done for the community.

"Jimmy's just an all around great person. He works tirelessly to make sure Houston County is taken care of," Moulton said.

Being together during the holidays is what City of Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says makes it all worth it.

"It's a great feeling that we can all come together to support this one cause, and everybody loves Chief Williams, and we're happy to do this for him," Parker said.

Stoner says they'll be standing outside holding buckets with Chief Williams's name on it at the following locations in Houston County:

-Chick-Fil-A on Highway 96.

-Chick-Fil-A on Watson Blvd.

-Houston Galleria on Gunn Rd. and Margie

-Kroger on Highway 96.

-Kroger on Sam Nunn Blvd.

-Walmart on Booth Road

-Walmart on Watson Blvd.

-Walmart on Sam Nunn Blvd.

