Houston County's Trey Hill selected in NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Houston County Bear and Georgia Bulldog Deontrey Hill heard his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. Hill was selected 190th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hill played high school football at both Macon County and Houston County High School. He was a 2018 U.S. Army All-American and the number three ranked offensive guard before playing four years, starting two of them, at center for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hill was named AP All-SEC 2nd team his junior year at UGA and was named a preseason All-SEC selection, Outland Trophy watch list selection and the Rimington Award watch list.

