PERRY, Ga. — Two Houston County lawyers have qualified to challenge District Attorney George Hartwig this year, and one of them is his own chief assistant.

Erikka Williams, the chief assistant in the Houston DA's office, qualified to run this week as a Democrat.

Hartwig, a Republican, qualified to run for a third full term.

And the third is longtime Houston County attorney Arthur Creque, who also ran in the 2010 DA's special election when Hartwig was first elected. He's also a Republican.

Candidates have until noon Friday to qualify.

Because District Attorney is a partisan post, the county will hold party primary elections in May and a final election in November.

According to her website, Williams has been with the Houston District Attorney's Office since 2002 and Hartwig's chief assistant for nine years.

