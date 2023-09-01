'Definitely needs some fixing': Houston Galleria Mall customers recount visit during water main break

So far, the mall hasn't posted an update on the break or when the mall will reopen.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Movie night ended early Sunday night for some folks at the Houston Galleria Mall.

Monday, the mall and the movie theater are still closed due to a water main break.

The doors are locked. The mall is temporarily closed, and people are working to restore after the break.

Cell phone footage from Tabitha Demeritt, taken just minutes after being evacuated from a movie theatre in the Houston Galleria Mall, shows the damage.



"All of a sudden, the lights flicker on, and somebody runs in. She's like, 'Everyone has to evacuate,' and I'm like, ‘OK’. So we leave, and then, no one’s running and so we look to the right and then we see the water just flooding out of -- it seems to be -- the bathroom area," she explained.



She recalls the water being brown and possibly coming from a sewer line.

Demeritt was visiting the mall on Sunday night, but she works there during the week and says the leak was no surprise.

"It's a mall that definitely needs some fixing," she said.

She wasn't the only one whose trip to the Galleria was derailed.

Others like Joseph Andrews unexpectedly arrived to locked doors.

"I was trying to go get a haircut, and the mall was closed," Andrews said.



On Monday, only retail stores JCPenney and Belk were open.



"But I didn't know the whole mall was closed. I really didn't pay attention to it like that," Andrews said in regards to a Facebook post he’d seen about the closing.



The mall posted updates to its Facebook account about the closing, but that didn’t stop many from trying to get inside anyway.

So far, the mall hasn't posted an update on the break or when the mall will reopen.