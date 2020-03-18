HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston Healthcare has identified Central Georgia's first confirmed COVID-19 case as a healthcare provider.

They say the person's primary contacts were found to be one of the Med-Stop facilities, but they wouldn't say which.

As such, all Houston Healthcare Med-Stop facilities will be closed for the afternoon.

They say they are working closely with officials from the North Central Health District to provide appropriate patient and employee follow up.

Earlier Wednesday, the health district identified the person as a resident of Houston County.

They said the individual has travel history to an area of the United States where COVID-19 has active community spread.

They also say the individual is not hospitalized now, and is isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

• Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

Healthcare facilities are working with the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and private labs to process tests. NCHD’s 13 county health departments do not offer testing at this time. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before visiting the location.

RELATED HEADLINES

Commercial labs step up to help with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases up to 197; 1 in Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.