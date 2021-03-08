Houston Healthcare restricts visitation, requires masks as COVID cases climb

The change to a Tier 4 visitation policy comes as the hospital deals with more than 60 cases.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston Healthcare has moved its visitation policy up to Tier 4 amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the region.

That means the hospital is dealing with more than 60 COVID cases or presumptive cases.

According to hospital spokesman, Kevin Rowley, the hospital's exact number sits around 73 cases -- up 10 from Tuesday.

Under Tier 4, no inpatient visitors are permitted except for patients at end-of-life or when they’re needed for a patient’s physical safety.

Additionally, no visitors are permitted for outpatient services.

The policy applies to all Houston Healthcare locations, including: Houston Medical Center, the Perry Hospital, emergency rooms, Med-Stops, and diagnostic centers.

Masks are required in both clinical and non-clinical areas on all campuses effective Wednesday.

To read the full visitation policy, click here.