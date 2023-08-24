Houston Healthcare resumes free sports injury clinic every Saturday of football season

Every Saturday morning until Nov. 11, Central Georgia student-athletes can take advantage of free health care.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Student-athletes around Central Georgia can seek accessible, free health care from orthopedists if they are suffering from injuries this fall.

Houston Healthcare is resuming its free sports injury clinic every day of high school football season, until Nov. 11.

"It's not just for football players, but for any student of any sport," Todd Edenfield said. "Track and field, cheerleading, any sports within the school systems."

Edenfield is the Vice President and Administrator of Houston Healthcare of Perry. He also oversees the MedStops and athletic trainer program.

Athletic trainers are normally the first line of defense responding to student-athlete injuries.

This is a follow-up service, according to Edenfield. The orthopedist you meet with should help you figure out the next level of care and/or treatment needed for the injuries.

Edenfield thinks that continuing this program over several years is a positive opportunity for the community to take advantage of.