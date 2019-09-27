WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some homeowners off Houston Lake Road in Houston County are concerned about a new project coming before the Warner Robins planning and zoning board.

They're asking questions about a planned 13-acre "high-end" retail development.

Cars zoom by on Houston Lake Road.

"Actually, to me, it's the busiest road in Warner Robins," says Evergreen Propane employee, Greg Coulter.

The crowded streets are a familiar sight for a business like Evergreen Propane.

"Early in the morning, it's pretty busy -- base traffic, of course, and all the businesses here building up," says Coulter.

In quiet neighborhoods behind Houston Lake Road, Coulter says all the traffic and business isn't always welcome.

"Two or three businesses a month, it looks like to me," says Coulter.

One of them could end up on the corner of South Amanda Place and Houston Lake.

According to a rezoning application filed with the City of Warner Robins, the owner of the property wants about 13 acres changed from residential to commercial, clearing the way for "high-end retail."

When signs popped up on the property, neighbors reached out to 13WMAZ by emailing, saying, "If this goes through, it will dump even more traffic onto our quiet neighborhood."

The property owners had an agent file a petition on their behalf to send a request to change it into a commercial zoning. Now, it's up to the city to facilitate this request with a public hearing.

In the petition, the developers did include requests to "preserve green space and help alleviate traffic concerns."

They asked for curb cuts, traffic signals, and landscape buffers.

Planning and zoning will hear the full plans October 8th, and neighbors told us they plan to speak up to preserve their quiet streets.

The zoning petition for the property also includes plans for tree islands and medians to break up parking areas.

It says improvements will be made to make the area more pedestrian- and bike-friendly.

The hearing is October 8th at 5:30 p.m. at Warner Robins City Hall.

RELATED: Is Houston County's growing population stretching its EMS system?

RELATED: Houston County Fire Department hosts fall family carnival

RELATED: New Warner Robins lakeside restaurant to open in November

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.