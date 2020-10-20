Houston Lakes Cinemas reopened to the public on August 28. General Manager Dan Chun said it's been challenging to adjust.



"We were seven days a week, so it's a big shift to see that change," he said.



Chun said they've made multiple changes to keep everyone safe. This includes no refills or self-serve food stations.



"The major difference, I would say, is face masks and social distancing -- that's the thing you're going to notice when you walk in. When people are in the theaters, we close every other row, and we close two seats on either side of every group. Running through checking door handles and water fountain areas and the kiosks, anything that people touch a lot, so just constantly going through and checking those areas and making sure they're clean," said Chun.



Shana Boswell stopped by to book a private screening for this week. It will be her first time back to the movies since the pandemic.



"I've heard about the social distancing. I've heard about the mask requirement.. and limited seating and things of that nature, so I think that's great. I think it's time for people to try to get back to doing normal things," said Boswell.



Chun said the pandemic not only creates challenges behind the movie screen, but also on it.



"The only struggle for us getting reopened has been just hoping to get more and more movies in because we need, we need product. A lot of movies moved from what should have been this year from March on through this year to 2021," he said.



Chun said, currently, a sold-out movie with typical-sized groups is about 35% of normal capacity in order to keep everyone safe. He looks forward to the theater going back to normal business.