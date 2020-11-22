HPD Officer Earnest Leal has been in the hospital for several days now fighting for his life.

HOUSTON — The local law enforcement community has come together in prayer for a Houston police officer hospitalized in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Saturday his good friend HPD senior officer Ernest Leal had contracted coronavirus and he is praying for him in his health struggle.

Praying for my friend, Houston Police Officer E. Leal in his battle against COVID_19. He’s a good man. He’s one of the first persons I met when I began my police career. pic.twitter.com/xQtqH7PB4h — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 22, 2020

"He's a good man," Gonzalez said. "He's one of the first persons I met when I began my police career."

Earlier in the week, HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the officer's condition was dire. In his post, the chief asked for prayers. Acevedo followed up Saturday with another tweet, saying Leal was still fighting.

"[Leal] was not supposed to survive the night two nights ago," Acevedo said. "We asked for prayers and he is still with us fighting COVID-19. Please pray and pass to everyone you know. Thank you in advance."

Officer Ernest Leal was not supposed to survive the night two nights ago. We asked for prayers and he is still with us fighting COVID-19. Please pray and pass to everyone you know. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/R6ybQBPyQs — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 21, 2020

Over the past few weeks, local law enforcement has lost several officers— some taken while in the line of duty and others to the coronavirus.