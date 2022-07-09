Are you being tracked? AirPods and AirTags could lead to unwanted following. Apple is working with law enforcement to combat it.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology.

Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.

AirTags are about the size of a quarter and can be stuck to keys, wallets or other devices to help find them if they're misplaced. Although the technology is marketed to be harmless, criminals have found a way to exploit it.

Raven Lemon, a firearms instructor in Houston, said she was a victim of the crime in July and was tracked by an AirPod after leaving a restaurant across from the Galleria.

While driving, Lemon started getting alerts on her phone from Apple. At first, she didn’t pay attention, but when she finally did look at the message, it revealed that she had been being tracked by an AirPod for 17 minutes. An alert map showed the tracking began near the restaurant.

“No one ever prepares you for these kinds of things,” Lemon said. “At least I was able to calm down and think of a plan. But, at the same time, I didn’t know what to do. I’m like, do you call the police?”

Raven called her family and kept driving, eventually, she thinks it fell off and the tracking stopped. Raven doesn't think the motive was robbery because she doesn’t drive a lavish car and wasn’t wearing expensive jewelry or clothes.

“I don’t know what their motivation was, but I’m pretty sure I’m lucky to be here,” she said.

On its website, Apple says, “AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property.”

Apple said it's working with law enforcement to try to combat criminal use.

Apple also said it made security improvements. Users are notified when they’re being tracked. The AirPod or AirTag can also make a noise to help find it. A device can only be disabled if it is found. For other security tips from Apple, click here.

Lemon said the safeguards aren’t enough.

“There should not be a way that people can just put something on your car, that they can go buy at the store for less than $25, and be able to track you,” Lemon said.

Lemon didn’t call the police because she never found a device and wasn’t prepared in the moment. She said she will call if it ever happens again.