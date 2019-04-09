HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County man is in jail on charges of armed robbery after an incident that happened in the Veterans High School parking lot.

According to Lt. Kent Bankston, 42-year-old Marcus Youngclaus cut off two teens pulling into the high school’s parking lot around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bankston says Youngclaus asked one of the girls a question about someone else.

When he didn’t get the answer he was looking for, he allegedly pulled out a knife and took a cell phone from them before leaving the scene.

One of the girls took a video of the car as it left the scene, which helped investigators identify the driver.

A traffic stop happened three miles from the scene and Youngclaus was arrested for armed robbery. Investigators say more charges are pending.

Bankston says Youngclaus was armed with a gun when he was arrested.

Houston County jail records show he's also charged with DUI and terroristic threats.

A mugshot is not available yet because processing hasn’t been completed. This story will be updated once it’s available.

