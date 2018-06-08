In about 24 hours, Bibb County commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to approve or reject a 4.365 millage rate increase. The vote should be close.

The tax increase needs approval from 5 Bibb County commissioners to pass.

Four of them, Virgil Watkins, Al Tillman, Elaine Lucas, and Scotty Shepherd, all say they'll vote for the increase.

Bert Bivens, commissioners for District 5, did not return our phone calls on how he would vote, but he has supported the 4 mill increase in previous meetings.

On the other side, commissioner Larry Schlesinger says he won’t vote for any millage increase.

Joe Allen, Valerie Wynn, and Mallory Jones all say they won't vote for the current proposal at 4.365 mills, but would vote for a smaller increase.

“We’re going to be really hurting the middle class -- the hardworking men and women in Macon-Bibb County -- we're going to put a tremendous punitive tax on them,” said Jones.

Jones suggests 2.7 mills by cutting some county positions, requiring county employees to contribute 4 percent of their salaries to their pension plans, and reducing funding to outside agencies.

There are outside agencies that stand to lose funding if the millage rate increase doesn't get passed.

Recreation, parks and beautification, and the Bowden Golf Course could have you paying about an extra $73 on a $100,000 home

In order to fund the Macon Transit Authority, an additional $23 on $100,000

$27 to fund the libraries

about $10 for the health department and River Edge Behavioral Health

$8 for Planning and Zoning

$7 for the Urban Development, Industrial, and Landbank Authority

About $1 for the community enhancement authorities,

$8 for Georgia DFCS,

Less than $1 for the food bank, Meals on Wheels, and citizen advocacy group combines,

$7 for Macon's museums, Macon Arts Alliance, and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.

Commissioner Joe Allen says he will propose his own plan -- a millage rate of 2.5. He says he would keep the current county money for public transit, parks and recreation, and the libraries, but cut out all funding for other outside agencies.

“I think it's wrong we’re funding these outside agencies, they want to move out of Macon. I ask them, 'What is good with Macon?' and they say, 'They just want to take our money. We just want to get out,'” said Allen.

