MACON, Ga. — Tyler Johnson has worked with the Bibb County Public Works Department for 3 years.

"I'm trying to make a paycheck just like you are, but I'm not trying to kill myself while I'm doing it," Johnson said.

RELATED: 'You're thinking you're OK, but you're not OK:' Dangers behind dehydration in record high heat

He knows how exhausting it is to work in the heat.

"I have one shirt and then another shirt in the bag that I keep in the truck, and I change it when I leave here 'cause it's soaking wet -- feel like I just got out the pool," he said.

With record-high temperatures hitting Central Georgia before summer has even started, Public Works Director Marvin Land is already taking precautions for his staff.

"During the heat, we have a normal work schedule Monday-Thursday, 7:00 to 5:30 p.m., but what we do is when we reach a category 5 heat index, we go to work 30 minutes, rest 15," Land said.

"We'll stop doing all work activities and get in the truck or backhoe or dump truck of that sort," Johnson said.

Land says the 30-15 rule applies every time temperatures reach over 90 degrees.

With about 60 men working outside all day, he says their health is most important.

"We also tell our workers to make sure they stay hydrated. We provide water, ice, and Gatorade for them through the day, and also, we try to get them with light-colored shirts," Land said.

"They don't want anybody to come out here and strain their body to an extent measure where they can't perform and they have to be towed off the job site, and we don't want that," Johnson said.

"If you do see them taking a break, it's because it's so hot and it's time for them to take a break," Land said.

Bibb's Public Works Department does everything from pouring concrete on sidewalks to working with asphalt for the roads.

Land's been the county's Public Works Director for 5 years.

RELATED: Summer Safety Guide | Ways to keep your kids safe and healthy this summer

He says it's been several years since anyone suffered from heat exhaustion on the job.