Mental Health Monday: How Central Georgia parents can help provide emotional support to their kids

"I do allow my kids to fail sometimes, but I'm also there to show them that they can overcome and be resilient," says Deedra Hardrick.

MACON, Ga. — Several therapists say many parents don't know how to support them emotionally.

"I think that is probably one of my biggest blessings to have my daughter and my son," says Deedra Hardrick.

Hardrick knows that being a mom to her 13-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter requires meeting their needs.

"Whether it's their physical needs or their emotional needs," says Hardrick.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Monica Stevens-Kirby says many parents forget about meeting their child's mental and emotional needs, which she says are just as important as their physical needs.

"If someone hands you a credit card and says we support you. that is a type of support, but it's not the core emotional support that a child needs," says Kirby.

Kirby says genuinely listening to your child, checking in with them every day, and getting excited about what your child's excited about. She says kids know when you're tuned into them, so showing up is essential.

"You won't remember what people said to you or did to you, but you will remember how they made you feel," says Kirby.

Hardrick says she tries to ensure her kids feel physically and emotionally supported.