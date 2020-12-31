How Central Georgia churches are preparing for New Years Eve services during pandemic

"If we can mask up to go and shop, if we can mask up to go out and dine, we can mask up to go and worship," Lisa Watson said.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The seats have been empty for months inside Lundy Chapel Baptist Church, but on New Years Eve they will be filled once again with people.

Alexander Gibson is the executive pastor of the church.

"We had to make some major adjustments, because we want to keep the congregation and community safe," Gibson said.

Those major adjustments included switching from in-person services to virtual and parking lot services, since the pandemic began.

New Years Eve will be the first time that they open the church's door to the public in months.

In order to attend, you have to make a reservation.

"We will check temperatures. We have so many masks, I can't even keep count," Gibson said.

Other safety precautions include roping off every other pew, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the building.

Gibson is not the only pastor making sure safety precautions are made for in-person service on New Years Eve.

Pastor at Evangelical Liberty Christian church Lisa Watson, says they are also requiring people to mask up and socially distance.

"We are not being foolish in our approach in our church when you come, there are Lysol wipes and spray. We've disinfected the building, cleaned it top to bottom," Watson said.

She says going to church shouldn't be any different than going out to other places, if you're following specific guidelines.

"If we can mask up to go and shop, if we can mask up to go out and dine, we can mask up to go and worship," Watson said.

These churches are hoping to get back to some kind of normalcy soon.

"There's nothing like having your people in the same room with you," Gibson said.