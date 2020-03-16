HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District has a plan to keep children in the county fed while schools remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the district will offer breakfast and lunch to any child up to 18 years of age.
Children do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School District to receive meals.
Two serving methods will be offered Monday-Friday.
The first is that meals will be available at four schools between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car rider or bus lane.
Each child in the car will be given two meals for breakfast and lunch.
Those schools are:
- Huntington Middle, 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Matt Arthur Elementary, 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Northside High, 926 Green Street, Warner Robins, GA 31093
- Tucker Elementary, 1300 Tucker Road, Perry, GA 31069
Alternatively, district vans will deliver meals to select neighborhoods once a day using summer feeding routes.
The van delivery routes with approximate times follow. The times may be adjusted as needed. For more information, please contact Potter at meredith.potter@hcbe.net or 478-808-7035.
Perry Route
- 10:00 - 10:15 Morningside Elementary, 1206 Morningside Drive, Perry
- 10:20 - 10:35 1013 Talton Place, Perry
- 10:40 - 10:55 Ochlahatchee Park, Frank Satterfield Road, Perry
- 11:20 - 11:35 Perry Creekwood Park, 107 Ida Lassiter Cr, Perry
- 11:40 - 11:55 403 Gordy Street, Perry
- 11:55 - 12:10 403 Riley Street, Perry
- 12:15 - 12:30 Crossroads Apartments, 319 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry
- 12:35 - 12:50 Willie Teontae Williams Park, 909 Jeanne Street, Perry
- 12:55 - 1:10 Pinebrook Apartments, 715 Mason Terrace, Perry
- 1:15 - 1:30 Perry Housing Authority, 822 Perimeter Road, Perry
- 1:35 - 1:50 Ashton Landing Apartments, 1701 Macon Road, Perry
Warner Robins I, Route 1
- 9:50 - 10:10 Huntington Crest Apartments, Wellborn Road, Warner Robins
- 10:15 - 10:35 Chelsea Garden Apartments, 106 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins
- 10:40 - 11:00 Jimmy Rosenberg Homes, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Warner Robins
- 11:05 - 11:25 Union Grove Church - Cam Campbell Homes, S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins
- 11:30 - 11:50 Ada Lee Park, Scott Blvd., Warner Robins
- 11:55 - 12:15 610 Cornelia Ave., Warner Robins
- 12:20 - 12:40 201 Breakenridge Trailer Park, Breakenridge Street, Warner Robins
- 12:45 - 1:05 100 Sharron Place, Warner Robins
- 1:10 - 1:30 Fountain Pool, 614 Kimberly Road, Warner Robins
- 1:35 - 1:55 400 Kingsbury Circle, Warner Robins
Warner Robins I, Route 2
- 9:50 - 10:10 Hidden Creek Estates, 208 Hidden Creek Cr., Warner Robins
- 10:15 - 10:35 Oak Grove Mobile Home, 125 Wall Street, Warner Robins
- 10:40 - 11:00 253 Meadowdale Drive, Warner Robins
- 11:05 - 11:25 Old Mission Way Park, 228 Orchard Way, Warner Robins
- 11:30 - 11:50 Cedar Pointe Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins
- 11:55 - 12:15 Savannah Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins
- 12:20 - 12:40 Savannah #2 Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins
- 12:45 - 1:05 Chris Circle Neighborhood, Warner Robins
Warner Robins I, Route 3
- 9:50 - 10:10 201 Ravenwood Way, Warner Robins
- 10:20 - 10:40 Simpson Park (Peavy Park, across from Wilshire Estates), 610 Johnson Road, Warner Robins
- 10:45 - 11:05 Meadow Haven Mobile Home Park, 2208 Elberta Road, Warner Robins
- 11:10 - 11:30 The Pines of Warner Robins, 200 Woodland Trail, Warner Robins
- 11:35 - 11:55 Mary B. Terry Homes, Burnam Drive, Warner Robins
- 12:05 - 12:25 Capitol Villas, 101 Capitol Ave, Warner Robins
- 12:35 - 12:55 Featherstone Condos, Warner Robins
Centerville/Warner Robins II, Route 1
- 10:00 - 10:15 Centerville Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Centerville
- 10:20 - 10:35 Summit Ridge Trailer Park, Summit Ridge Road, Centerville
- 11:40 - 11:55 Spring Lake Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Warner Robins
- 12:00 - 12:15 Eagle Trace Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Warner Robins
- 12:20 - 12:35 Red Fox Trailer Park, Red Fox Run Road, Warner Robins
- 12:40 - 12:55 Land End Trailer Park, Leverette Road, Warner Robins
- 1:00 - 1:15 Robins Landing Apartments, 320 Carl Vinson, Warner Robins
- 1:20 - 1:35 Holiday Riviera Trailer Park, Carl Vinson, Warner Robins
- 1:40 - 2:00 Holiday Riviera Trailer Park #2, Carl Vinson, Warner Robins
Warner Robins II, Route 2
- 10:00 - 10:20 HODAC Teen Center Park, 116 Wallace Dr, Warner Robins
- 10:30 - 10:50 T. J. Calhoun Homes, Sunstede Road, Warner Robins
- 11:00 - 11:20 Galan Way, Warner Robins
- 11:30 - 11:50 213 Wendan Way, Warner Robins
- 12:00 - 12:20 States Neighborhood, Warner Robins
- 12:30 - 12:50 Northside Garden Apartments, 309 Texas Ave., Warner Robins
- 1:00 - 1:40 Neighborhood across from fire department/McArthur Park, Warner Robins
Warner Robins II, Route 3
- 10:00 - 10:20 Lake Vista Apartments, 206 Northlake Drive, Warner Robins
- 10:25 - 10:45 Tanglewood Apts. 1005 Elberta Road, Warner Robins
- 10:50 - 11:10 Trailer Park (Dixie Trail), Warner Robins
- 11:15 - 11:35 Herman Homes, Elberta Road, Warner Robins
- 11:40 - 12:00 Randall Heights Apartments, 306 Elberta Road, Warner Robins
- 12:05 - 12:25 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins
- 12:30 - 12:50 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins
- 12:55 - 1:15 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins
- 1:20 - 1:35 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins
- 1:40 - 1:55 Lindsey Elementary, 81 Tabor Drive, Warner Robins
