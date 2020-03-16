HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District has a plan to keep children in the county fed while schools remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the district will offer breakfast and lunch to any child up to 18 years of age.

Children do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School District to receive meals.

Two serving methods will be offered Monday-Friday.

The first is that meals will be available at four schools between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car rider or bus lane.

Each child in the car will be given two meals for breakfast and lunch.

Those schools are:

Huntington Middle, 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Matt Arthur Elementary, 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen, GA 31047

Northside High, 926 Green Street, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Tucker Elementary, 1300 Tucker Road, Perry, GA 31069

Alternatively, district vans will deliver meals to select neighborhoods once a day using summer feeding routes.

The van delivery routes with approximate times follow. The times may be adjusted as needed. For more information, please contact Potter at meredith.potter@hcbe.net or 478-808-7035.

Perry Route

10:00 - 10:15 Morningside Elementary, 1206 Morningside Drive, Perry

10:20 - 10:35 1013 Talton Place, Perry

10:40 - 10:55 Ochlahatchee Park, Frank Satterfield Road, Perry

11:20 - 11:35 Perry Creekwood Park, 107 Ida Lassiter Cr, Perry

11:40 - 11:55 403 Gordy Street, Perry

11:55 - 12:10 403 Riley Street, Perry

12:15 - 12:30 Crossroads Apartments, 319 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry

12:35 - 12:50 Willie Teontae Williams Park, 909 Jeanne Street, Perry

12:55 - 1:10 Pinebrook Apartments, 715 Mason Terrace, Perry

1:15 - 1:30 Perry Housing Authority, 822 Perimeter Road, Perry

1:35 - 1:50 Ashton Landing Apartments, 1701 Macon Road, Perry

Warner Robins I, Route 1

9:50 - 10:10 Huntington Crest Apartments, Wellborn Road, Warner Robins

10:15 - 10:35 Chelsea Garden Apartments, 106 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins

10:40 - 11:00 Jimmy Rosenberg Homes, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Warner Robins

11:05 - 11:25 Union Grove Church - Cam Campbell Homes, S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins

11:30 - 11:50 Ada Lee Park, Scott Blvd., Warner Robins

11:55 - 12:15 610 Cornelia Ave., Warner Robins

12:20 - 12:40 201 Breakenridge Trailer Park, Breakenridge Street, Warner Robins

12:45 - 1:05 100 Sharron Place, Warner Robins

1:10 - 1:30 Fountain Pool, 614 Kimberly Road, Warner Robins

1:35 - 1:55 400 Kingsbury Circle, Warner Robins

Warner Robins I, Route 2

9:50 - 10:10 Hidden Creek Estates, 208 Hidden Creek Cr., Warner Robins

10:15 - 10:35 Oak Grove Mobile Home, 125 Wall Street, Warner Robins

10:40 - 11:00 253 Meadowdale Drive, Warner Robins

11:05 - 11:25 Old Mission Way Park, 228 Orchard Way, Warner Robins

11:30 - 11:50 Cedar Pointe Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins

11:55 - 12:15 Savannah Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins

12:20 - 12:40 Savannah #2 Apartments, Ignico Drive, Warner Robins

12:45 - 1:05 Chris Circle Neighborhood, Warner Robins

Warner Robins I, Route 3

9:50 - 10:10 201 Ravenwood Way, Warner Robins

10:20 - 10:40 Simpson Park (Peavy Park, across from Wilshire Estates), 610 Johnson Road, Warner Robins

10:45 - 11:05 Meadow Haven Mobile Home Park, 2208 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

11:10 - 11:30 The Pines of Warner Robins, 200 Woodland Trail, Warner Robins

11:35 - 11:55 Mary B. Terry Homes, Burnam Drive, Warner Robins

12:05 - 12:25 Capitol Villas, 101 Capitol Ave, Warner Robins

12:35 - 12:55 Featherstone Condos, Warner Robins

Centerville/Warner Robins II, Route 1

10:00 - 10:15 Centerville Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Centerville

10:20 - 10:35 Summit Ridge Trailer Park, Summit Ridge Road, Centerville

11:40 - 11:55 Spring Lake Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Warner Robins

12:00 - 12:15 Eagle Trace Trailer Park, Collins Ave., Warner Robins

12:20 - 12:35 Red Fox Trailer Park, Red Fox Run Road, Warner Robins

12:40 - 12:55 Land End Trailer Park, Leverette Road, Warner Robins

1:00 - 1:15 Robins Landing Apartments, 320 Carl Vinson, Warner Robins

1:20 - 1:35 Holiday Riviera Trailer Park, Carl Vinson, Warner Robins

1:40 - 2:00 Holiday Riviera Trailer Park #2, Carl Vinson, Warner Robins

Warner Robins II, Route 2

10:00 - 10:20 HODAC Teen Center Park, 116 Wallace Dr, Warner Robins

10:30 - 10:50 T. J. Calhoun Homes, Sunstede Road, Warner Robins

11:00 - 11:20 Galan Way, Warner Robins

11:30 - 11:50 213 Wendan Way, Warner Robins

12:00 - 12:20 States Neighborhood, Warner Robins

12:30 - 12:50 Northside Garden Apartments, 309 Texas Ave., Warner Robins

1:00 - 1:40 Neighborhood across from fire department/McArthur Park, Warner Robins

Warner Robins II, Route 3

10:00 - 10:20 Lake Vista Apartments, 206 Northlake Drive, Warner Robins

10:25 - 10:45 Tanglewood Apts. 1005 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

10:50 - 11:10 Trailer Park (Dixie Trail), Warner Robins

11:15 - 11:35 Herman Homes, Elberta Road, Warner Robins

11:40 - 12:00 Randall Heights Apartments, 306 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

12:05 - 12:25 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins

12:30 - 12:50 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins

12:55 - 1:15 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins

1:20 - 1:35 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins

1:40 - 1:55 Lindsey Elementary, 81 Tabor Drive, Warner Robins

Warner Robins II, Route 3

10:00 - 10:20 Lake Vista Apartments, 206 Northlake Drive, Warner Robins

10:25 - 10:45 Tanglewood Apts. 1005 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

10:50 - 11:10 Trailer Park (Dixie Trail), Warner Robins

11:15 - 11:35 Herman Homes, Elberta Road, Warner Robins

11:40 - 12:00 Randall Heights Apartments, 306 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

12:05 - 12:25 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins

12:30 - 12:50 Keith Drive Neighborhood, Warner Robins

12:55 - 1:15 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins

1:20 - 1:35 Johns Road Neighborhood, Warner Robins

1:40 - 1:55 Lindsey Elementary, 81 Tabor Drive, Warner Robins

RELATED HEADLINES

List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

List: School, university closings in Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.