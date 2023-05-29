How is Macon mending its relationship with the Muscogee Nation through a new flag?

MACON, Ga. — It's always possible to right the wrongs made in history, and the new flag flying atop city hall is representative of this.



Decorated in bright green, blue, and yellow and parallel to the American flag is the flag of the Muscogee Creek Nation. According to Mayor Pro Temp Seth Clark, the flag will fly permanently at city hall.



Clark says that prior to their government-mandated removal to Oklahoma around 200 years ago, the Muscogee Nation used to call Macon home, specifically their capital.



To get the flag to fly, Clark said it required various steps and took time to complete.



"It was a change of ordinance, so it had to go through the committee process. It went through the Committee of the Whole, it went through the full commission and was signed into law by the mayor," Clark said.



He said the ordinance included a land acknowledgment and had to be screened by the Muscogee's historic preservation office so the relationship could begin in "good faith."



Clark said that flying the flag symbolizes their partnership and the Muscogee Nation's sovereignty.



However, according to Clark, this is just the starting point for the relationship between the two. He says there is proposed legislation in Congress to make Ocumlugee Mounds National Historical Park into Georgia's first national park and preserve.



Clark adds that the title change to the park would give the Muscogee co-management.



Clark said that this is not the last of the partnership with the Muscogee Nation, with plans to build a tribal center for the Muscogee to tell their history.