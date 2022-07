Georgia Milestones test scores released: here is how local districts compare

ACE was one of the top-performing schools in the state.

MACON, Ga. — The state released the Georgia Milestone scores on Friday morning, showing improvement in student performance but still below pre-pandemic levels.

At the state level, 69.1% of students are reading above grade level, with 77% of students being at a developing learner or higher in American Literature. In Algebra 1, 68% of students are at developing learner or higher. In Biology and United States History, 70% of students reached that mark or higher.

Bibb County’s new Superintendent, Dan Sims, said in a release the results would be used as a baseline for the upcoming school year.

“We are excited about the opportunity to tailor our instruction and support to specifically meet our students where they are to take them to higher levels of achievement,” Sims said. “We are counting on our entire community to join us in this journey toward great gains and more victory for our most precious resources – our students.”

Here is a breakdown of those numbers for ACE, Bibb County and Houston County:

ACE:

94% reading above grade level

96.6% developing or higher in American Literature

99.3% developing or higher in Algebra 1

96.3% developing or higher in Biology

97% developing or higher in United States History

Bibb County:

47.8% reading above grade level

58% developing or higher in American Literature

35.7% developing or higher in Algebra 1

49.7% developing or higher in Biology

39.7% developing or higher in United States History

Houston County:

70.8% reading above grade level

80.1% developing or higher in American Literature

77.4% developing or higher in Algebra 1

76.9% developing or higher in Biology

46% developing or higher in United States History

Baldwin County:

46.5% reading above grade level

64.2% developing or higher in American Literature

58.2% developing or higher in Algebra 1

54.1% developing or higher in Biology

51.4% developing or higher in United States History

Bleckley County:

78.2% reading above grade level

89.1% developing or higher in American Literature

79% developing or higher in Algebra 1

77.2% developing or higher in Biology

79.8% developing or higher in United States History

Crawford County:

59.2% reading above grade level

77.6% developing or higher in American Literature

66.2% developing or higher in Algebra 1

62.7% developing or higher in Biology

65% developing or higher in United States History

Dodge County:

60.6% reading above grade level

69.1% developing or higher in American Literature

60.3% developing or higher in Algebra 1

58% developing or higher in Biology

69.8% developing or higher in United States History

13WMAZ will update this story with additional Central Georgia school districts.

For a breakdown by individual school you can visit the Georgia Milestones results page here.