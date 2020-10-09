Tips: How parents can cope with the stress of their children going back to school virtually

"Structure is important. Kids are used to a bell ringing, walking in the classroom, a desk. Those kind of things are key."

MACON, Ga. — School is back in session for children all across Central Georgia, with many of them tackling assignments online from the comfort of their own homes, but for some parents, stress is at an all-time high.

Michelle Marvin has a kindergartner who attends Heritage Elementary School and she says that online schooling has been quite stressful. It's only day two.

"The hardest part really is just getting him to sit down. There's not enough busy work and for the teachers to go through and talk to them individually and have them mute their mics, he gets bored really easily," Marvin said.

Marvin says it is an adjustment for not just her, but her son as well.

"He's been in daycare his whole life so he's been around people all the time, and now he's not around anybody," she said.

LMFT Therapist for Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health Bruce Conn says that discipline and structure will be the key to getting through e-learning.

He also says that creating a schedule similar to the kids school schedule, at home, will help them to focus more.

"Structure is important. Kids are used to a bell ringing, walking in the classroom, a desk. Those kind of things are key for them to be working and when they're taken away from that kind of structure, it's hard for them to focus." Conn said.

Conn says that children should take breaks, be active or eat lunch, just like they would do at school.

"Managing stress is going to require a lot of being intentional," Conn said.

Marvin says that she knows it isn't easy right now, but they will get through it.

"Just breathe. They're little balls of energy sitting down at a desk," she said.