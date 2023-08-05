Mental Health Monday: How to avoid getting overwhelmed with stress with tips from Central Georgia therapist

She says your ability to handle and tolerate stress is crucial to overcoming obstacles.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon licensed therapist says your ability to handle and tolerate stress is crucial to overcoming obstacles. She has some tips to help manage things that seem unmanageable.

When life comes at you fast, can you handle the stress? Sara Pugh Montgomery says she's no stranger to feeling overwhelmed.

"I can feel that stress and my Apple watch will tell me my heart race has increased," says Montgomery.

Distress tolerance is your ability to manage an emotional situation without feeling overwhelmed. It's something licensed therapist Tiffeny Davis is noticing.

"A majority of us have figured out ways to function around those uncomfortable feelings," says Davis.

Which she recommends not doing.

"We're not really doing anything about it. We are just powering through. That can be very tiresome and keep intensifying until we get to a place that's unhealthy. We want to soothe ourselves in healthy ways by doing activities or being with people who are healthy for us," says Davis.

She says it may intensify if we don't work through uncomfortable feelings brought about by stress.

Montgomery says being able to focus and center herself through breathing makes all the difference for her.